FULTON- A strong first half and clutch free-throw shooting in the closing seconds helped the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (20-10) survive a late push from Itawamba AHS to win 36-34 in the second round of the Division 2-4A Tournament last Thursday.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart and fight down the stretch...All that matters this time of the year is win and advance,” South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell said. “We were able to secure our 20th win and a home playoff game. That’s big for this team.”
Itawamba’s Genise Dabbs nailed a basket to get the Lady Indians on the board first.
Rebekah Pilcher answered for the Lady Cats, sinking a basket and foul shot on her way to an 8-point performance. Anna Catherine Roye nailed a 3-pointer to extend South’s lead.
Itawamba’s Tonya Warren hit a pair of free throws, followed by a nice runner in the lane to pull the Lady Indians even at 6.
South's Maisy Canerdy shook loose from a defender, and Pilcher lobbed her a nifty touch pass as she cut to the basket for two of her seven points.
Another basket from Canerdy, some gritty play from Laila Houpt fighting for a loose ball, and a steal and layup by Brianna Jamison catapulted the Lady Cougars ahead 14-6 at the end of the first period.
Maggie Gaspard hustled down a loose ball. Then Pilcher made a brisk, cross-over dribble and dished to Caroline Cook for a bucket. A pair of free throws by Sydney Brazil opened up an 18-7 lead for South.
Della Shumpert hit a 3-pointer for Itawamba, part of her team-high 9-points, as the Lady Indians tried to keep South from blowing the game open. Brazil fed a pass into Cook for a short jumper, and the Lady Cougars took a 20-10 lead into halftime.
Zakiyah Adams put back an offensive rebound and converted a foul shot for the Lady Indians early in the third. A pair of free-throws from Nyresha Mallory had Itawamba within five at 20-15.
Roye took a tough charge to stifle an Itawamba offensive drive, and 3-pointers from Gaspard and Jamison put the Lady Cougars in front 30-24 headed into the fourth period.
Mallory and Adams each grabbed a steal and drove for a layup, as the Lady Indians tied the game at 30.
Pilcher nailed three of four late free thows, which, along with a basket from Jamison and a free throw from Canerdy, sealed the win.
Jamison led South with 9 points, and the Lady Cougars forced 18 Itawamba turnovers. South held the Lady Indians scoreless over the final 1:54 of the contest.
“Playing a zone defense gives me a lot of problems too. I can’t stand it, but I thought that was the best thing to do for us. They struggled against it some, then they made some good adjustments and went to man defense at the end," Russell said.