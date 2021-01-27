FULTON-The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (18-3) shot lights out last Friday, including nine 3-pointers, on their way to soundly defeating the Lady Indians of Itawamba AHS 68-47 on the road.
Rebekah Pilcher poured in a game-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Lady Cats came out roaring. Caroline Cook grabbed a rebound and kicked out to Pilcher for a jumper to get South on the board.
Sydney Brazil found Brianna Jamison knifing in for a layup, part of her 12-point performance. Then Cook made good on a pair of free throws to give South an 8-3 lead.
Itawamba's Tonya Warren added a bucket for the Lady Indians, followed by a score from Nykesha Mallory.
Jamison collected a rebound and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. A pair of free throws by Laila Houpt and a 3-pointer from Maggie Gaspard gave South a 19-7 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Brazil kicked out to Pilcher for a corner three to get the Lady Cats started in the second period. Jamison snapped a pass inside to Morgan Harrison for a short jumper. Brazil knocked down a pull-up jumper, and Jamison continued making sharp assists, getting the ball to Gaspard for a bucket and a 28-15 lead.
Pilcher added a pair of defensive gems just before the half, first running down a breakaway by Itawamba for a hustling stop before blocking a shot and getting the ball ahead to Brazil, who converted a pair of free throws. Zakiyah Adams added a score for Itawamba, part of her team high 19 points.
The Lady Cougars took a 36-19 lead into halftime.
Pilcher drained a pair of 3-pointers early in the third period. Brazil kicked out to Jamison for a spot-up three. Then Brazil fed Jamison on a pretty give-and-go, and the Lady Cats took a comfortable 54-38 lead into the final frame.
South worked a nifty combo early in the fourth, with Brazil kicking to Jamison who fed Cook for a bucket. Houpt set a nice screen on offense before she drew a foul and hit two free throws. Gaspard gathered a strong offensive rebound late that allowed South to hold the ball and drain the clock.
(B) Itawamba AHS 90, South Pontotoc 62
The South boys had a tough matchup against one of the top 4A teams, falling to the Indians 90-62.
Stroud Mills grabbed a steal in the early going and kicked ahead to Hunter Bagwell, who dished to Bryce Howell in the deep post for a score. Jayden Hooker sank a 3-pointer, and Bagwell broke in for a layup. Pacey Mathews received an inbounds pass and nailed a jumper. Bagwell added a 3-pointer, and South kept things close in the first period, trailing 17-12 as the frame ended.
Itawamba’s Keondra Hampton played well for the Indians to start the second period. He knifed in for a bucket, snapped a nifty no-look pass to Gavin Freeman for a score. Hampton then sank another jumper to push the Indians in front 28-15.
Bagwell made a nifty move, picking up his dribble and driving strong to the bucket to inch South closer. Mills threaded in a nice bounce pass to Bagwell for a score, and Brailon Massey put back an offensive rebound. An eyelash before the halftime buzzer, Mills launched a prayer from well behind half-court and banked it in. South trailed 40-24 at the half, and the Indians continued to stretch out their lead over the final two quarters.