South Pontotoc's Preslee Austin squares up a jumper in summer action on Monday. The Lady Cougars had a good run the week of June 11, going undefeated at a tournament at Jackson Prep and ending the week 16-3 overall.
SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls picked up a 26-19 summer league victory over Senatobia on Monday, as the Lady Cougars continue to develop their roster for next season.
It went back and forth in the early going, with five lead changes in the first quarter. Morgan Harrison and Preslee Austin each drained 3-pointers for South, and Kolbie Jones converted a 3-point play off of a runner in the lane. Senatobia held a 11-9 edge at the end of one behind 8 points from A’Destiny Bogan.
It was a 12-12 tie at halftime, with the Lady Cougars getting a post-up basket from Harrison and a free throw from Ella Easterling in the second quarter.
Austin gave South the lead again early in the second half with another 3-pointer. Harrison scored on a drive and short pull-up jumper, and Jones got open downcourt for a fast-break basket. Anniston Wiggins scored an inbounds play, and Jones found Austin open for a 3-pointer to put the Lady Cougars up 24-18 at the end of the third. Easterling hit a jumper from the top of the key for South’s only points of the fourth quarter, while the Lady Cougars held Senatobia to a lone free throw.
Later in the day South defeated New Albany 34-19.
“We had three seniors that we lost who were also our three leading scorers,” South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell said. “This spring and summer our goal has pretty much been to find our identity and understand our roles.
“We’ve had a good summer for the most part. We still have some kinks we have to work out. We have three players coming back with a lot of playing time, so we are just going to have to find out who is going to be able to take on what role and what fits us. I think we have progressed well this summer, and I’m pleased with where we are.”
