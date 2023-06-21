Preslee Austin

South Pontotoc's Preslee Austin squares up a jumper in summer action on Monday. The Lady Cougars had a good run the week of June 11, going undefeated at a tournament at Jackson Prep and ending the week 16-3 overall. 

 Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls picked up a 26-19 summer league victory over Senatobia on Monday, as the Lady Cougars continue to develop their roster for next season.

