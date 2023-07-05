Ella Easterling

South Pontotoc's Ella Easterling digs in on defense in a summer league game. Summer play is essentially to sharpen up for the regular season. South's coach, Bill Russell, said that his girls have had a good summer. They have some kinks to work out, but he's pleased with their progress. 

 Galen Holley

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls picked up a 26-19 summer league victory over Senatobia on Monday, as the Lady Cougars continue to develop their roster for next season.

