The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars made history last season by winning the program's first state fast pitch softball championship. The defending Class 3A champions moved up to Class 4A this year and again fielded a talented team with a chance to make another title run. However, their season got stopped before it even got going good.
Mississippi high school sports have been suspended since March 16 due the outbreak of COVID-19, and whether anybody plays again this school year is very much in doubt. At press time schools statewide were closed until next Monday, April 20, but governor Tate Reeves indicated an announcement would be forthcoming on the future of Mississippi schools later on Tuesday (April 14). The MHSAA has contingency plans for finishing seasons even if school resumed as late as early May.
The Lady Cougars had several games rained out, but they had gotten off to a good start at 5-0. They last played on Monday, March 9, when they defeated Corinth 5-3 and Russellville, Alabama 5-0 at Itawamba Community College.
"It was kind of hard to get in a rhythm (due to the weather)," said head coach Adam Patterson. "Allyson (Harrison) had pitched well, and our other pitchers had pitched well also. I thought our defense was playing good; we hadn't given up every many runs at all as a team. We also had hit the ball pretty good at the ICC Tournament."
The Lady Cougars were almost certainly going to be in most of their games behind the pitching of Allyson Harrison, one of the state's top hurlers. Harrison was one of four returning starters, along with Mississippi Association of Coaches Rising Stars selection Rebekah Pilcher, Secora Weeks, and Sydney Brazil. Patterson was pleased with everyone's play, but he thought South had some players who were on track for breakout years, specifically Carlee Dunlap, Kilynn Carlisle, and Maddie Holcomb.
"I thought we had a good team," Patterson said. "We were in a tough division, but it would have been fun to play it out and see how it went. I don't know how far we would have gone, but I would have been excited to see. We were playing good and playing hard, and it seemed like we had good team continuity."
A slight possibility of a resumption of play remains (at press time), but it is anyone's guess how that would play out with the long layoff.
One positive is that regardless of how things unfold from here out the Lady Cougars have almost all their team coming back next season. South only has one senior, Leah Pennington, who had worked to return after two ACL tears.
"Leah was doing a good job," coach Patterson said. "She was playing hard and had a good attitude. I hate that she is not getting to play her senior year; she is about as good of a kid as you could ask for.
"Thankfully the rest of them will get another opportunity next year, hopefully."
"Sports are just sports at the end of the day. Hopefully when we do come back they will understand how fun it is and how much they missed it and be ready to roll again."