Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.