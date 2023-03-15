NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (8-2) rallied from an early deficit to knock off division foe New Albany 11-3 on Friday.
A Lady Bulldog base hit and a couple of miscues in the field allowed New Albany to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the 1st inning. Riley Anderson hit a grounder to pitcher Carlee Dunlap, who fired home to catcher Kilynn Carlisle for the force out. Abigail Keller then hit a ground ball to Preslee Austin at third base, who stepped on the bag to end the inning.
New Albany would get on the board in the bottom of the 2nd. After a single by Amada Gomez and an error, Annabelle Johnson drove a two-run single to left centerfield. South managed only a lone baserunner through the first three innings, but the offense started to get into gear in the 4th. Carlisle belted a solo home run over the center field wall. Austin later had a two-out single, and Arlee McClellan tied it 2-2 with an RBI double to right field.
The Lady Cougars then completely grabbed the momentum in the 5th. Dunlap started off the inning by drawing a walk. Ellie Mayo perfectly placed a bunt for a base hit, and Maddie Holcomb legged out an infield single on a soft grounder in front of home to load the bases. Carlisle then came up with another big hit, driving in two runs with a single. Carlisle reached second base on the throw to put two more runners in scoring position. South then put on the squeeze play, with Jacee McClellan laying down a bunt to drive in a run and beating out the throw for a base hit. A second straight squeeze bunt from Preslee Austin brought home another run, and a fielding error allowed Austin to reach safely and advance to second base. One batter later Anniston Wiggins came through with a two-out, two-run double. Emma Walls extended the lead to 9-2 when she scored from third on a passed ball, capping a 7-run frame.
Two South errors, as well as a walk, allowed New Albany to load the bases and push across a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Dunlap induced a fly out from Maguire Miskelly to strand runners at second and third. The Lady Cougars added a final two runs in the top of the 6th. Holcomb reached on an error when the first baseman dropped a throw, and later in the inning Jacee McClellan smacked a two-run homer to make it 11-3.
“We weren’t just real focused to start the game, but I think a lot of that was the fact that the umpires were late and we had to sit around for two hours,” South coach Adam Patterson said. “I thought once Kilynn got that big home run it kind of got the momentum swinging our way, and we started the putting the bat on the ball and had some success. The whole team played good once we finally got going, and I thought Carlee Dunlap pitched very well.”
