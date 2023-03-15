Preslee Austin

South Pontotoc's Preslee Austin applies a tag in the Lady Cougars' win over New Albany on March 10. 

 By Jonathan Wise

NEW ALBANY- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (8-2) rallied from an early deficit to knock off division foe New Albany 11-3 on Friday.

