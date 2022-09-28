Nyelle Smith

South Pontotoc's Nyelle Smith, pictured here hammering down a kill shot earlier this season, had a good serve working in a big division win, at home, over Senatobia, on Sept. 20.  

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars won their twelfth straight game on Sept 20, and continued a perfect 5-0 in Division 3-4A, with a three set home win over Senatobia.

