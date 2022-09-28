The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars won their twelfth straight game on Sept 20, and continued a perfect 5-0 in Division 3-4A, with a three set home win over Senatobia.
The win put the Lady Cats securely in first place in division, and positioned them in need of winning only one set at Senatobia last night (Sept. 27) to win the division outright.
South sputtered early against the Lady Warriors on Sept. 20, but once they found their serving stroke, they clamped down on Senatobia.
The combo of Leanna Reeves, to Anna Claire Allen, back to Reeves for an overhand, topspin winner from the right side got the Lady Cougars on the board, but trailing 1-3.
Ellie Ritchie made a great save that led to a point. Anniston Wiggins made two nimble hops in a row at the net, swatting the ball over on her second leap for a kill shot.
Junior middle blocker Samantha Berry sneaked a shot through the South defense for a point, keeping Senatobia on top 7-3.
Ritchie set senior Anna Brooke Sullivan for a kill shot to cut the Senatobia lead in half, then Nyelle Smith played her hottest hand of the night. Smith served three straight aces, holding serve to tie game at 9, then she set Sullivan for a kill to take a 10-9 lead.
Senior outside hitter Carly Dunigan was a fierce competitor for the Lady Warriors. She nailed several thunderous kill shots, but her teammates had trouble getting her quality sets, due largely to the strength of the Lady Cougars’ serving game and their quality, third-touch shooting. The Lady Cougars kept Senatobia on their heels, playing defensively.
Sullivan made a nice dig on a tough Lady Warrior shot, and Ritchie got sneaky and slapped a two-hander over on the second touch for a point, pulling South closer, at 16-18.
Ritchie made a nifty, two-writsed set, backwards, over her head, and Sullivan ricocheted a strong shot off a Senatobia defender. Sullivan followed by leaping and planting one in the back, left corner to tie the contest at 20.
McClellan put one up for Whitlock to make a one-handed swat down the right side to take a 21-20 lead.
Wiggins played big at the net, blocking a Senatobia shot that led to a point and a 24-21 lead. Abbi Freeman made a diving save and Ritchie put the exclamation mark on the win in the first set, 25-21.
The combo of Smith-to Ritchie-to McClellan worked in tandem for South’s first point in the second frame; that was after another opening blast from Senatobia’s Dunigan. South continued to work good bump-and-set, with Sullivan bumping to Ritchie who set Reeves for an overhand winner. Senatobia’s A’densinty Bogan served a nifty ace into the back left corner of the South defense.
McClellan got three chances in a row for sets, eventually putting it up for Anna Claire Allen to hammer down. Sullivan swooped in from left-to-right for a strong kill at the net. Smith continued to give the Lady Warriors fits with her serves, nailing down an ace.
The longest rally of the night came midway through the second set: Senatobia’s Dunigan got a couple of opportunities to throw down her strong kill shots, but Sullivan and Wiggins thwarted her attempts, aided by good digs from the back line. The rally ended with Reeves threading an overhand down the left edge for a winner.
Allen put up a terrific set for Sullivan to crush the ball and push the Lady Cougars ahead 20-19. Ritchie made a save that sent her into the railing along the visitors’ sideline, and that led to a point for South. Senatobia’s setting difficulties continued, and when one got too deep into the net, Sullivan skied and hammered it down, and an ace sealed the set win, 25-23.
Early in set three, Wiggins cleaned up some chippy, back-and-forth volleying by smacking a shot to the back line. Senatobia sophomore Grace Schumaker put down an emphatic spike as the Lady Warriors again pulled out to an early 8-4 lead.
Reeves ran down a save under the basketball goal, and a great serve by Allen put the defense on its heels, as South surged back to tie the set at 9. An ace by Smith, and a great cross-court set from Ritchie to Wiggins for a kill put South on the road to closing the Lady Warriors out. The combo of Reeves-to Jada Washington-back to Reeves slammed the door on the 25-16 win, and the game.
After shaking hands, Senatobia’s coach, Kevin Dunigan, circled up all the girls and prayed, and the whole building stood quietly and reverently. It was a classy touch.
South lost a non-division game at Caledonia, in three sets, on Sept. 22.
Coach Blake Lovell was gratified and encouraged by his girls’ performance in the Senatobia game.
“I'm really proud of the way we battled and kept our composure,” said Lovell, whose team hasn’t lost since Aug. 20. “We got ourselves in a hole early in every set, and we just kept fighting and stayed in it and found a way to win. We had a great crowd and great environment against a very good team and I didn't think we played our best but we found a way to win.”
As well as the Lady Cougars played, Lovell said they still have many improvements to make. “We've got to do a better job of limiting our errors and take care of what we can on our side of the net and let everything else take care of itself,” said Lovell. “I'm proud of our effort. I thought we played hard and had some kids make some big plays when we really needed it and I think we grew a little closer together and got better from going through some adversity so I'm very proud of that aspect of the game.”
