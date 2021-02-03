MOOREVILLE– The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (20-4) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as they knocked off Mooreville 59-36 on Friday. South shot well from behind the arc, knocking down nine 3-pointers as a team. Rebekah Pilcher led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 18 points.
“Coach Doty does a really good job preparing and getting his team to play hard,” said South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “We have had trouble scoring against them in the past, and I thought tonight we came out and shot the ball well from the perimeter.”
Sydney Brazil knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead and make it 9-4 early in the contest. Pilcher and Maggie Gaspard added 3-pointers as well to give the Lady Cougars a 17-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Brazil added another 3-pointer to make it 22-13 in the second quarter, and, after a Mooreville layup, the Lady Cougars closed out the half on an 8-0 run to lead 30-15 at the half.
“Rebekah (Pilcher) and Sydney (Brazil) have been shooting it well the past few games, but we have a lot of girls that can as well and they showed that tonight,” said coach Russell. “That is what it is going to take for us to advance very far this year.”
Brazil knocked down a 3-pointer and Pilcher added one, as well as a pair of layups, to help extend the Lady Cougar lead to 44-27 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter Laila Houpt knocked down a 3-pointer and Maggie Gaspard added two more to finish off the Lady Troopers.
Sydney Brazil scored 11 points, and Maggie Gaspard finished with 9 points, all from behind the arc, for South Pontotoc.
In other action the Lady Cougars defeated Caledonia 63-26 last Tuesday. They fell to Lafayette 46-44 on Saturday.