SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars resoundingly defeated the visiting Lady Wildcats from Houlka on Nov. 15, as South racked up its fifth win of the young season, 55-9.
South’s only loss to this point, in warmup, non-division play, was a 28-58 loss to perennial juggernaut Ingomar on Nov. 8.
On Nov. 15 it was all Lady Cougars, though. They posted 20 before Houlka even managed its first basket. Mary Hays knocked down a 3-pointer, and Anniston Wiggins scored in the lane as part of that opening salvo.
Macy Bain snatched down an offensive rebound and got the ball ahead to Wiggins for a deuce.
Anna Brooke Sullivan wrestled hard for her own offensive rebound and put it back for a score to start the second period. Faith Buchanan grabbed a steal and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. On the following possession she drove the lane, drawing the defender to herself, then dished to Morgan Harrison for a bucket. Kolbie Jones hustled down a loose ball, looked the defender off, and soared in for an easy score. The Lady Cats led 39-2 at the half.
The Lady Cougars didn’t go to the dressing room for the intermission, but remained on the floor for a shoot-around.
A blocked shot and an offensive putback by Preslee Austin were on the highlight reel for the Lady Cougars in the third period.
Brianna Crowley knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth, A turnaround in the lane by Daycie Cole helped seal the blowout win.
Wiggins and Crowley each scored 8, as 12 different Lady Cougars got on the board in the win. South Pontotoc also defeated Amory on Nov. 17, for a road win, 67-37. The Lady Cougars will next play at Walnut on Nov. 29.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.