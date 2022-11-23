Kolbie Jones and Mary Hays

Lady Cougars Kolbie Jones, left, and Mary Hays pin down a Houlka offensive player in the Lady Cougars' 55-9 win on Nov. 15. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars resoundingly defeated the visiting Lady Wildcats from Houlka on Nov. 15, as South racked up its fifth win of the young season, 55-9.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you