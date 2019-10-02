MOOREVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars' stellar slowpitch season continued last Tuesday as they rolled over Mooreville 25-5 on the road.
South capitalized on the Lady Troopers' inability to consistently throw strikes and came up with some big hits. They plated their 25 runs on 12 hits.
"We didn't chase many bad pitches; we hit it decent I would say," South coach Adam Patterson said. "We played hard tonight. We still have plenty to work on."
The Lady Cougars opened the contest by score three runs in the top of the first inning. Allyson Harrison reached on fielder's choice. Maddie Holcomb followed with single, and Carlee Dunlap was intentionally walked to load the bases. Kilynn Carlisle then drew a free pass of her own to plate the game's first run. Koryn Mathews hit a ground ball to third, and a fielding error allowed another run to come home. Arlee McClellan would drive in Holcomb with an single to left field.
A three-run home run from Mooreville in the bottom of the frame tied the game 3-3. The Lady Cougars would pull ahead by one in the second inning when Harrison lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home courtesy runner Mikayla McGregor.
South would run away with the game in an 18-run third inning. After walks to Dunlap and Carlisle, Koryn Mathews reached on an error to load the bases. Arlee McClellan followed with her second RBI base hit of the game to plate Dunlap. Lydia Garrison then drew a bases-loaded walk. Alexis Hurst brought in a run with a fielder's choice ground ball, and Maggie Ross made it 8-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly. Secora Weeks and Harrison were walked to load the bases once again, prompting Mooreville to change pitchers. The Lady Cougars would score the next five runs on five consecutive bases-loaded walks, a stretch that included two additional pitching changes by the Lady Troopers. Holcomb, Dunlap, Carlisle, Mathews, and Arlee McClellan each recorded RBIs via the free passes.
Later in the inning Garrison smacked a two-RBI single to center field. A batter later Ross drew another bases-loaded walk, and Weeks subsequently lined an RBI single to left field. A ground ball from Harrison was misplayed, allowing the Lady Cougars' 18th run to cross home. Holcomb then finished off the inning's scoring by blasting a grand slam to dead center field that extended the lead to 22-3.
Mooreville would score two runs in the bottom of third to cut the deficit to 22-5, but the game was already well out of reach. The Lady Cougars finished out the contest's final margin of victory with three additional runs in the top of the fifth inning. Mary Hays and Anna Mathews walked, and Chelsea Hurst single to load the bases. Jacee McClellan smacked a long single off the left field wall to drive home Hays and Anna Mathews. Koryn Mathews produced the final run with a two-out RBI single. Holcomb finished with 5 RBIs, and Arlee McClellan and Lydia Garrison each had 3 RBIs for the Lady Cougars.
South has been stellar record-wise so far as the regular season comes to a close. They held a 21-2 record at press time heading into Tuesday's final game against Mooreville. Coach Patterson says that the Lady Cougars, who won the Class II state championship last year, have continue to get even better to put themselves in the best position to contend once again.
"We have got to get more consistent throughout the lineup; that's the kicker," Patterson said. "If we can do that we've got a good chance; If not, not as much, because eventually we are going to catch Choctaw Central, Newton County or Neshoba Central (in the playoffs)."