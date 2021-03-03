PHILADELPHIA- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars saw an outstanding hoops campaign come to a conclusion last Wednesday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
South traveled to Choctaw Central, where the Lady Warriors rolled to a 68-32 home victory. Choctaw Central (24-3) ultimately went on to advance to this week's 4A state championship game.
Choctaw Central dominated the contest from the outset, jumping out to a big early lead. Carly Keats started the scoring with a 3-pointer, and a turnover led to another trey from Meloney Thames. Thames was then fouled on another 3-point attempt, hitting two of three free throws. The Lady Warriors continued to force numerous Lady Cougar turnovers, which they capitalized on. A steal led to a jumper by Thames, and Shantashia John connected on a three as well. Post player Sarah Williams knocked down a baseline jumper to stretch the lead to 15-0.
The Lady Cougars got on the board when Laila Houpt drove the lane and dished to Caroline Cook for a layup. Sydney Brazil later knocked down a 3-pointer, but South trailed trailed 25-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Rebekah Pilcher banked in a 3-pointer to open the second quarter for the Lady Cougars, and Maggie Gaspard subsequently knocked down a free throw. However, a 10-0 Choctaw Central run swelled the Lady Warrior lead to 38-9 before Pilcher drilled another 3-pointer. Pilcher then hit her third 3-pointer of the half. Soon after Pilcher drove to the goal for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe to make it 40-18 at the 1:41 mark of the second. South also got an offensive rebound and putback by Gaspard and trailed 44-20 at the half. Choctaw Central made seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Choctaw Central continued to roll in the second half, scoring the first 11 points. Pilcher and Brazil hit 3-pointers for South, and Pilcher added two free throws near the end of the third, which saw the Lady Warriors ahead 61-28. Brazil drained a final 3-pointer early in the final quarter.
South Pontotoc ends the season with a record of 24-5, including a 8-2 regular season mark in Division 2-4A. Three of their five losses were to the two teams that will be playing for the 4A state title.