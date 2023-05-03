Preslee Austin

South Pontotoc's Preslee Austin takes a swing in the Lady Cougars' season ending loss to West Lauderdale on April 28. 

 By Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- West Lauderdale’s pitching continued to roll through opponents last weekend, as the Lady Knights won a pair of games over South Pontotoc to advance to the third round of the Class 4A softball playoffs.

