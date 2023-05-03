SPRINGVILLE- West Lauderdale’s pitching continued to roll through opponents last weekend, as the Lady Knights won a pair of games over South Pontotoc to advance to the third round of the Class 4A softball playoffs.
In Friday night’s game one at South, West Lauderdale defeated the Lady Cougars 10-0. South Pontotoc was only able to get one hit off of Lady Knight pitcher Breelyn Cain, who finished with 12 strikeouts and walked a mere one batter.
West Lauderdale got on the board via a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 2nd. Cain helped out her cause in the 3rd inning with a leadoff double, which was followed by a 2-run homer by Mabry Eason. The Lady Knights would add three more runs in the top of the 4th on RBI singles from Eason, Carsyn Mott, and Addison Cornish to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Lady Cougars mounted their best scoring threat in the bottom of the 4th. Maddie Holcomb hit a grounder and reached on an error, and Kilynn Carlisle had an infield single, which would prove South’s lone hit. However, Cain struck out the next two batters before inducing an inning-ending fly out.
South would only get one more baserunner the remainder of the game. West Lauderdale added four final runs in the top of the 6th to end the game via run rule after 6 complete innings. Those came on a 2-run triple from Mott, an RBI single from Cornish, and an RBI double from McKinley Maxwell.
On Saturday the Lady Cougars traveled to West Lauderdale and fell 6-1 in the second game of the series, ending their season in the second round. The Lady Knights were again very strong in the circle, as Eason pitched a complete game and surrendered two hits. In 27 innings of playoff softball through two rounds, West Lauderdale pitching has allowed a mere two runs.
After cranking out 15 hits on Friday, the West Lauderdale offense continued to be effective with 13 hits in game two. South’s one run came when Jacee McClellan blasted a solo home run in the 6th inning.
“I thought we played hard and scrapped as best we could, but their pitching was just very good,” said South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson. “That was the biggest factor. I didn’t think they just dominated us; but it is hard to score on them.”
It was another successful season for the Lady Cougars, who won the Division 2-4A championship.
“I thought we put together a good year,” coach Patterson said. “We did win a tough division. We lost our first division game, but then we won eight out of our last nine to win it. So I was very proud of our whole team. I thought our seniors played well. We just ran into a tough team with some very good pitching.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.