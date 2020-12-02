SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars surged ahead early and never looked back, besting the visiting Lady Rams from Vardaman 54-20 on November 19.
Rebekah Pilcher poured in 15 first half points to lead the Lady Cats. Sydney Brazil scored 14.
Laila Houpt deflected the opening tip to Pilcher, who immediately raced in for a layup. The rout was on for the Lady Cougars. Houpt put back an offensive rebound for a score. Brazil sank a basket, drew a foul, and converted the resulting free throw to give the Lady Cougars a 10-0 lead.
The right side of South’s offensive triangle, including Brazil, Brianna Jamison, and Caroline Cook, worked crisp passes and strong picks, keeping Lady Ram defenders off-kilter and freeing up the back side of South’s offense to take advantage.
Pilcher did not miss an open look, nailing a 3-pointer from the left side.
The Lady Rams managed only two baskets in the opening frame.
Houpt gave a nice feed to Brazil for a score, and the Lady Cats held a commanding 21-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Cook posted a deuce for the Lady Cougars early in the second period.
Pilcher sank another 3-pointer. Then she kicked inside to Brazil for a bucket, and South extended its lead 28-5.
South coach Bill Russell rested his starters with four minutes to play in the half.
Maggie Gaspard played well off the bench for the Lady Cougars. She held the lane on the defensive end and sank three free throws shortly before halftime to give South a 30-7 lead.
Brianna Jamison nailed a 3-pointer. Brazil secured an offensive rebound that allowed South to hold the ball until Pilcher eventually hit a runner in the lane. The Lady Cougars took a commanding 36-9 lead into halftime.
Houpt hit a shot to start the Lady Cats’ scoring in the third period. Brazil threaded a nice bounce pass into the lane for Jamison, and South pulled further ahead 43-11.
Cook drew a foul and converted both free throws to add another pair for the Lady Cats.
Brazil picked up her dribble and moved strong to her right, across the lane, and hit a jumper. Gaspard made good on a pair of free throws, and another score from Brazil carried the Lady Cougars into the final frame with a 51-12 lead.
The Lady Rams showed signs of life early in the fourth period with an 8-0 run, but the game was long since decided. South answered back, as Arlee McClellan hit a 3-pointer to seal the win for the Lady Cougars by a final of 54-20.