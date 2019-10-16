Another fine slowpitch softball campaign came to a close for South Pontotoc last week.
After advancing to the second round via a forfeit from Holmes Central in a series that was scheduled for Saturday, October 5, the Lady Cougars traveled to take on Choctaw Central last Tuesday.
South fell to the Lady Warriors 10-3 in game one. In game two the Lady Cougars' bats woke up and they plated 11 runs, but Choctaw Central won a hard fought 13-11 contest to take the series. South had a runner on when Kilynn Carlisle smacked what looked to be a game-tying homer, but a Choctaw Central outfielder elevated to grab it for the final out.
"I didn't think we hit the ball very well in game one, but in game two we hit it well," said South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson. "It was a good ball game. We played extremely hard and played well. They just got a couple more than we did."
The Lady Cougars won the Class II state championship a season ago, the first in program history. This season South fielded an inexperienced squad after losing every starter except one. However, the wins kept coming on the way to a final 24-4 record. They started the year 21-1 after putting together 16 straight wins. The Lady Cougars also won captured the division championship in Class II, Region 1, a new classification of 4A-6A teams including Tupelo, Corinth, Tishomingo County and Mooreville, after going 9-1 in division play.
"I was super proud of their effort," Patterson said. "I thought we put about as good of a year together as we could considering the age we were, not having a senior on the team. I think it came down to how hard they practiced and played. Everybody played their roles and didn't complain. Their attitude was great. They were just a fun team to coach."
The Lady Cougars had to deal with tragedy prior to the season as 7th grader Maggie Tackett tragically passed away in a boating accident back in July. She remained at the forefront of her teammates' heart.
"It was a tough thing for the family; I was proud of the way our team rallied around them and played for her throughout the year," Patterson said.