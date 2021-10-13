South Pontotoc Lady Cougars, from left, Gabbie Ritchie, Hallie Rackley, Morgan Gunter, and Leanna Reeves get set to return serve in a win over Senatobia on Sept. 30. As division 3-4A champs, South was set to host Tishomingo County on Tuesday.
Anticipating Tuesday’s (Oct. 12) first-round, home playoff matchup against Tishomingo County, South Pontotoc’s volleyball coach Blake Lovell said the team’s strategy hadn’t changed.
“My message to the girls is that we don’t have to do anything special, or different, just because it’s the playoffs,” said Lovell. “Serving and receiving well are always important, and sticking to those simple points will be our focus.”
One exception might be keeping an eye on the Lady Braves’ sophomore outside hitter Reese Moore.
“She’s a good player, and she can really swing it from the outside,” said Lovell. “We’ve really been focusing on defense, making sure we know where to be when she’s on the front row, being ready to block.”
In just the program’s third year, the Lady Cats swept division 3-4A with six wins, going 14-3 overall on the season.
Tishomingo County went 13-12 on the season, 5-1 in division 1-4A.
As division champs, South earned the right to host the first playoff match. It is a single-elimination contest.