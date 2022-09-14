The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars volleyball girls have torn off nine straight wins since the end of August.
The Lady Cats started 2-5, but after a win over Nettleton on Aug. 20, they haven’t lost. They’re threatening to repeat as 3-4A division champions.
South is 11-5 overall, and 2-0 in division play. Coach Blake Lovell said he likes the energy and vibe among his squad.
“We’re staying dialed in, and focused, and we’ve overcome some of the early struggles we faced,” said Lovell, whose team has caught fire since the Aug. 20 win. That was a turning point in the season, Lovell said.
“I think we gained a lot of confidence there, and the win at the Pontotoc County tournament was a big moment, too,” said Lovell.
Middle blocker Anna Brooke Sullivan is a first-year player, but she’s providing a big presence on the court, Lovell said.
Seniors Jada Sullivan and Maggie Caldwell are adding depth to the lineup, Lovell said. Caldwell is a crafty player with off-season experience and hits a strong ball, according to Lovell.
Serving poorly and making uncareful errors plagued the girls early in the season, Lovell said, but they’ve worked hard to correct that.
The South ladies play at Houston tomorrow night for a division game, then host Senatobia on Sept 20 for another division matchup, and travel to Caledonia on Sept. 22. They finish division play with a division matchup at Senatobia on Sept. 27.
