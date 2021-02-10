The South Pontotoc girls powerlifting team won the Class II, Division 2 championship last Tuesday at Ripley High School, compiling a total of 48 points.
County rival Pontotoc finished as runner-up with 36 points.
South produced eight medalists who will move on to compete at the region championship meet on February 26, which will also be held at Ripley.
Four Lady Cougars were division champions. Rylee Chisholm, Candace Pulliam, Alexis Hurst and Alisha McKinney all came in first place in their respective weight classes.
Turning in second place finishes for South were Breanna Nix, Taityanna Dilworth and Chelsea Hurst. Chelle Corder finished third.
"The girls have worked very hard," said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. "We had some girls step up and pick up the slack when we needed it. They did really well.
"We are sitting pretty good right now numbers-wise (to do well at region). But every day is a new day, and we have to continue to work and get stronger and then perform when we get there."
The Pontotoc Lady Warriors had six medalists on their way to a runner-up finish. Kaylin Simmons, De'Aisha Browner and Johana Gaucin finished first to claim division crowns. Zaccaeh Holesome and Gracie McDonald each had a second place finish, while Anna Wilbanks recorded a third place finish.
"We had a lot of young girls this year, and I was pleased with the overall outcome," said Pontotoc coach Mickey Mapp. "The ones we lost (who didn't advance) with the exception of one who just had a bad day were eighth and ninth graders. We had an eighth grader who won her class, which was a pleasant surprise.
"The others who placed have been with us a while. I feel good about what we've got and how they did. I also think (first-year assistant and head boys powerlifting coach) coach Matt Turner is doing a great job and has been a big asset to us as well."
North Pontotoc had four lifers medal and advance. Kymeosha Shumpert claimed a division title for the Lady Vikings. Payton Bailey and Madeline Woodson had second place finishes, while Tiffany Bishop and Kailey Coker came in third.