Madi Holcomb celebrates with teammates after the first of her two homeruns in a 10-8 victory over Houston on April 4. The Lady Cougars took sole possession of first place in Division 2-4A. Tonight's game 2 against Houston was rained out and will be played on Monday, April 17. The Lady Cougars will square off in a big division series against the Lady Warriors of Pontotoc next week.
The play of the game might actually have come on an error: In the bottom of the sixth inning, with two on and one out, and South leading 10-8, second baseman Jacee McClellan snatched up an errant throw, fired home to catcher Kilynn Carlisle, and cut down a runner trying to steal home. That stifled Houston’s late momentum, and might well have saved the game.
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars brought home a 10-8 win on April 4, traveling to Houston, with whom they were tied for first place in Division 2-4A , and taking the first of the important two-game series. That thrust South into first place at 15-4 (5-1) and set the stage for game two (which was rained out Thursday night; it will be made up on April 17).
Madi Holcomb smashed two long home runs, and Preslee Austin was 3-3 at the plate.
Picking up action in the first inning, South did damage with two outs off Lady Hilltopper starter Sydney Bean. Jacee McClellan earned a walk, then Austin’s double to center plated her for the game’s first run.
Arlee McClellan reached on an error and that allowed Austin to score for a 2-0 lead headed into the bottom of the frame.
Lady Cougar starter Carlee Dunlap got off to a bit of a rocky start. Bean reached on an error to lead things off. The second batter was hit by a pitch, then a bunt single by Jali McNease loaded the bases with nobody out. Another hit batter plated the first Houston run. Haley Ellison and Chloe Farr added RBI singles before Dunlap could get out of the inning, with Houston having seized the lead at 5-2.
Madi Holcomb’s leadoff single in the top of the third started a two-run inning for the Lady Cats. Austin picked up her second RBI of the game with a single to left. Arlee McClellan bunted her way on, plating a run, but a strong throw from Houston’s Chloe Farr in right field cut down a South runner trying to tag and move to third.
South retook the lead in the top of the fourth, as, again with two outs, Mary Hays beat out an infield single. That set up the first of Holcomb’s homers. She crushed it to straight-away center, over the maroon monster, and South led 6-5.
Dunlap fielded her own position and got a pair of comebacker outs to hold the Lady Toppers to one run in the bottom of the fourth. The score was tied at 6.
Jacee McClellan started the top of the fifth by stinging a line-drive to center that rolled all the way to the wall. Austin followed with yet another RBI single for a 7-6 lead. Arlee McClellan bunted the runners to second and third with a bunt single, then Anniston Wiggins got an RBI ground-out. Dunlap put the ball in play and a Houston error allowed South to take a 9-6 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
Holcomb mashed her second homer of the night to start the sixth, this one in almost the exact same spot, maybe farther. Austin turned in a defensive gem that helped slam the door in the bottom of the seventh, fielding a ball at third base and firing a strong throw across the diamond to get the out.
South's Coach Adam Patterson was pleased with his team's fight.
"First of all, I was pleased that we didn't quit when we got down in that first inning," said Patterson. "Carlee kept throwing strikes, and pitched really well. Our defense got better as the game went on, and we just kept fighting, and several players had really good games."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&