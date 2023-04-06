Holcomb celebrates homer

Madi Holcomb celebrates with teammates after the first of her two homeruns in a 10-8 victory over Houston on April 4. The Lady Cougars took sole possession of first place in Division 2-4A. Tonight's game 2 against Houston was rained out and will be played on Monday, April 17. The Lady Cougars will square off in a big division series against the Lady Warriors of Pontotoc next week. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The play of the game might actually have come on an error: In the bottom of the sixth inning, with two on and one out, and South leading 10-8, second baseman Jacee McClellan snatched up an errant throw, fired home to catcher Kilynn Carlisle, and cut down a runner trying to steal home. That stifled Houston’s late momentum, and might well have saved the game.

