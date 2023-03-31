Carlee Dunlap

South senior Carlee Dunlap pitched a pair of division wins over Ripley this week, 12-0 and 5-4. She struckout 10 in the 5-4 win on March 30. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars have torn off a recent pair of division wins as well as a non-division win as they look down the stretch in softball.

