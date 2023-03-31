The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars have torn off a recent pair of division wins as well as a non-division win as they look down the stretch in softball.
South defeated Lafayette 12-2 in a non-division matchup on March 24. Seventh-grader Sammy Terry pitched the win and Coach Adam Patterson was pleased.
“We needed somebody to come in there in a non-division game and throw strikes, and Sammy came through for us. I was proud of how she pitched,” said Patterson. At the plate, Kilynn Carlisle and Preslee Austin each added homeruns.
Senior ace Carlee Dunlap pitched a pair of division wins over Ripley, including a 12-0 shutout at Ripley on March 28. Jacee McClellan and Preslee Austin had multiple hits in that game. Dunlap’s second win was a 5-4 victory on senior night in Springville on March 30. She struckout 10 Lady Tigers in that game. Coach Patterson was encouraged by Dunlap’s performance.
“Carlee has put together a good senior season for us, and we need her to continue it, with big division matchups coming up,” said Patterson, whose girls improved to 13-4 on the season, as well as 3-1 in Division 2-4A. As of this article South was in second place, behind Houston.
South was scheduled to play at Houston on April 4, with the second game in Springville on April 6. That is followed by a pair of games against Pontotoc, on April 11 and 13.
