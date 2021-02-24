After a week of weather postponements, the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars traveled to Clarksdale for the first round of the 4A playoffs Monday night, picking up a 48-32 victory over the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Cougars shot the ball well from behind the arc, making seven 3-pointers in the first half to jump out to a big lead.
South opened up a 22-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Laila Houpt led the way with 8 points, including two 3-pointers. Sydney Brazil also knocked down two from behind the arc, with Maggie Ross connecting on another. The Lady Cougars also got a basket from Brianna Jamison, two free throws from Maggie Gaspard and a free throw from Rebekah Pilcher.
Brazil drilled two more 3-pointers in the second quarter. Caroline Cook and Jamison had buckets as well, with Pilcher hitting two free throws. The Lady Cougars led 34-19 at halftime.
South only had 14 points in the second half, but they kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
The Lady Cougars will travel to Choctaw Central for the second round on Wednesday.