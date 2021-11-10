SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc girls jumped out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back last Tuesday, rolling past Amory 62-31 at home.
Rebekah Pilcher started the game with a drive and dish to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a layup, followed by a bank shot from Sydney Brazil. Amory’s Ashanti Smith scored inside, but the Lady Cougars responded with a 15-0 run. Pilcher drilled a 3-pointer, and immediately another three fell from Maggie Gaspard after the Lady Panthers turned the ball over in the backcourt. Gaspard then hit a free throw, followed by an offensive rebound and short jump shot by Morgan Harrison. Maggie Ross buried a 3-pointer, and on the next trip down court Pilcher slashed to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe to extend the lead to 19-2. Amory netted a pair of baskets over the next couple of minutes before Sylee Canerdy knocked down a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Lady Cougars a 23-6 advantage.
South’s offensive barrage slowed in the second quarter, as they were slightly outscored by the Lady Panthers 11-9. However, it was not anything close to a turn of momentum, and Amory was only able to slash the margin to 32-17 at the half. Canerdy connected with another three, with baskets by Daisa Ivy and Brazil. Ivy and Ross also scored from the free throw line.
The Lady Cougars dominated on both ends of the floor in the third quarter to turn the contest into a rout. After Amory scored to open the second half, Pilcher knocked down a jumper and Brazil a 3-pointer. Pilcher then found an open Brazil for another three. Caroline Cook crashed the offensive glass for a putback to make it 42-19. Cook got open for a layup after South pushed the ball quickly down the court, and Alana Corder found Sullivan open under the basket for another layup on an inbounds play. An Amory turnover led to a transition bucket by Ivy, and Canerdy drilled her third shot of the night from downtown, an extra long 3-pointer at the buzzer that pushed the lead to 51-20.
The hot outside shooting continued early in the final quarter, with Pilcher connecting with a three and Gaspard a long jumper to make it 56-20. Resting the starters the majority of the remaining minutes, the Lady Cougars scored four points from the foul line, three from Arlee McClellan and one from Corder. Harrison rolled in the final basket of the contest on a fast break with 6 seconds to go, giving South a resounding 62-31 victory.