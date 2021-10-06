The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars continued their strong season last Tuesday with a dominant 3-0 win over Clarksdale.
One night after they clinched the Division 3-4A title with a win over Senatobia, the Lady Cougars (13-3) rolled past the Lady Wildcats 3-0 to finish unbeaten in division play at 6-0.
South won a lopsided opening set 25-3. Kealey Ward served for 13 consecutive points during one stretch, including eight aces.
In the second set Hailey Rackley picked up a pair of kills. The Lady Cougars built another commanding lead of 18-4 behind nine straight points with Leanna Reeves serving, seven aces. Ward’s kill gave South a 23-7 advantage, and Ryleigh Kate McVay smashed an ace to win it 25-7.
Rackley elevated for a dynamic kill to open the scoring in the final set. Ward put away three of the next five points with kills; she then notched an ace to put the Lady Cougars up 6-1. Reeves had a kill to make it 8-3. South then ripped off 10 consecutive points with Rackley on serve, including five aces, to push the lead to 18-3. Rackley answered two Clarksdale points with a kill, and Gabby Ritchie recorded three aces. The Lady Cougars closed out the match by a tally of 25-6, with McVay running down a ball and scoring on a well-placed over-the-head shot for the final point.
The Lady Cougars, already having made history two years after a three-win inaugural campaign, now look to make as deep of a run as they can in the postseason.
“Coming into this season I think everybody knew we had a chance to be good,” said South coach Blake Lovell, who has led the program since its inception. “The players were really locked in and wanted to be better. The big question was how good could we really be? All the credit goes to the players for all the work they put in.
“In some of our biggest games this year we showed a lot of toughness and the ability to handle adversity and come together when it really mattered. We will need that when we get in the playoffs. We are really excited to be division champions, but I told them we are not done yet. We are excited about being in the playoffs, and we want to get everything we can out of this season.”