HOULKA- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars had little trouble dispatching the Lady Wildcats of Houlka on the road Friday, taking a resounding victory 52-9.
The stingy South Pontotoc defense allowed only one point to the Lady Wildcats in the first half, a free throw by Alyssa Moore. South’s senior point guard Brianna Jamison set the defensive tone early, hustling back and disrupting a Houlka shot attempt, a stop that led to Rebekah Pilcher spotting up for a 3-pointer. The rout was on from there.
Laila Houpt found Caroline Cook inside for a bucket. Pilcher and Jamison applied defense pressure, forcing a turnover that led to Sydney Brazil nailing a runner. Jamison gathered an offensive rebound and kicked ahead to Pilcher, who knifed along the baseline and made a nifty layup plus a foul shot. Pilcher drove, hesitated, then accelerated again for short jumper and a 16-1 lead. Maggie Gaspard gamely wrestled for a loose ball down to the hardwood, forcing a jump ball and giving South possession. South led 19-1 at the end of the opening frame.
Gaspard got the Lady Cougars rolling in the second period with a break away bucket. Brazil knocked down a 3-pointer. Jamison got inside position and tapped an offensive rebound out to her teammates, leading to Gaspard nailing a 3-pointer. Daisa Ivy came off the bench to contribute quality minutes, wrestling for a loose ball and later sinking a pair of free-throws. Maggie Ross took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup. Ross then found Shylee Canerdy for a bucket. The Lady Cougars led 41-1 at the half.
Preslee Austin hit a jumper early in the third period for South. Houlka’s Emeri Webb hit a free throw for the Lady Wildcats, followed later by another foul shot from Moore. Olivia Halford added a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats nine points headed into the final frame.
Ella Easterling converted a pair of free throws early in the fourth for South. Arlee McClellan hit a basket inside, followed by another from Easterling. Houlka’s Halford made a nifty steal of an inbounds pass and scored for the Lady Wildcats, and South held on for the 52-9 victory.
Pilcher led all scorers with 15 points.
The Lady Cougars have a first round bye in this week's division tournament, and they will take on the winner of Shannon and Caledonia at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner of that contest will advance to Friday's championship game at 7:00 p.m.