HOULKA- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars had little trouble with the Lady Wildcats of Houlka last Tuesday, taking a road win by the score of 58-16.
Aggressive defense that forced multiple turnovers and ball control were keys to the victory.
South took the tip, and Rebekah Pilcher wasted no time, getting a pass in to Maisy Canerdy for a score. Laila Houpt pulled down a strong defensive rebound. After Anna Catherine Roye made a layup and Pilcher took it coast-to-coast for another layup, the Lady Cougars were off and running.
Houlka’s Faith Buchanan nailed a 3-pointer to stem the tide, but South quickly opened up a 15-5 advantage midway through the first quarter. Pilcher hit a bucket and converted a free throw for a three-point play, and with a basket the Lady Cougars pulled ahead 20-8 at the end of the first.
Canerdy came out roaring in the second quarter. She hit a layup, then started a quick transition bucket. Canerdy fired a pass to Pilcher, who dished to Sydney Brazil for a 3-pointer.
An offensive putback from Brazil and a strong drive by Canerdy, moving to her right and hitting a jumper in the lane, extended the Lady Cougars’ lead to 32-8.
A beautifully executed give-and-go, from Brianna Jamison to Roye and then back to Jamison for a layup, put the Lady Cougars up 39-11 heading into halftime.
Pilcher resumed South’s relentless attack in the third quarter, snapping a nice bounce pass in to Roye for a score. Pilcher grabbed a steal, scored a layup, and converted the foul shot to put the Lady Cougars ahead 46-11.
Shylee Canerdy put in a nice pass to Caroline Cook for a turnaround jumper, and after Jamison drove the lane and dished to Cook for a short jumper, South took a commanding 52-14 lead into the final quarter.
Houlka’s Kayden Huffman hit a pretty, running jumper to open the fourth quarter. A jumper and two free throws by Cook helped the Lady Cougars keep a commanding lead, as they finished strong for a 42-point blowout win.
Canerdy finished with 16 points to pace South, while Brazil recorded 13 and Cook 11.