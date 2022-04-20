SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars were dominant in last Thursday’s Division 2-4A matchup against New Albany, blowing out the Lady Bulldogs 15-0 in three innings.
“We swung the bats well all through the lineup,” said South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson. “We put the ball in play and had some good, hard line drives. We pitched it well and played good defense; we were just solid all around today.”
Rebekah Pilcher started things off by lining a single up the middle in the bottom of the 1st inning. She stole second base and moved to third on an infield single from Sydney Brazil. Maddie Holcomb then stepped up the plate and smacked a ringing two-run single. Preslee Austin drove in Holcomb with a base hit, and Hailey Rackley doubled. Both then scored on another double by Kilynn Carlisle. Shylee Canerdy legged out an infield single, and with two outs the lineup cycled back around to Pilcher, who plated two with a single to make it 7-0.
Carlee Dunlap doubled into the left center gap with one out in the 2nd. Courtesy runner Arlee McClellan came home on a sacrifice fly to left field from Austin. Rackley then was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive, and Carlisle extended the lead to 9-0 when she drove a pitch to the center field wall for an RBI triple.
Maggie Ross drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the 3rd. She promptly swiped second before scoring on a single from Pilcher. Brazil singled, and courtesy runner Jacee McClellan and Brazil advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Holcomb drilled her second 2-RBI single of the night to left field to push the lead to 12-0. Dunlap was hit by a pitch, leading to a pitching change for New Albany. Annabelle Johnson entered and got the first batter she faced out, but Rackley walked to load the bases. Carlisle then continued her big night by placing a 2-RBI base hit into shallow center field. Canerdy drew a walk, and Ross made it 15-0 with an RBI sacrifice fly to left. The game was then called due to MHSAA rules.
Dunlap started in the circle and put the clamps on New Albany throughout the 3-inning contest. Carlisle was 3-3 with 5 RBI at the plate, while Holcomb went 2-3 with 4 RBI. Pilcher finished 3-3 with 3 RBI.
The Lady Cougars (18-5) will enter the postseason as the third seed out of Division 2-4A.
“We’ve got to play our best,” coach Patterson said. “We’ve got to hit the ball and put it in play, keep throwing strikes, good good defense, and play loose. If we do that I think we’ve got a fair enough chance.”