The Lady Cougars braved the heat, traveling to Lafayette last Thursday night to play back-to-back games against the Senatobia Lady Warriors and the Lafayette Lady Commodores.
The Lady Cougars took on Senatobia first. South was first at bat, and leadoff hitter Maddie Holcomb got on base. Kilynn Carlisle brought her home for the first run of the game. After earning a walk, Brylee Vandiver scored off a single from Preslee Austin, giving the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead to wrap up their first at bat. The Lady Warriors tied up the score 2-2, and after a quick three and out for the Lady Cougars, Senatobia had a strong top of the third, pulling ahead 6-2. With little time remaining, the Lady Cougars came up to bat one more time, but were unable to add points to the board leaving the final score in favor of the Lady Warriors 6-2.
The Lady Cougars immediately turned around to take on the Lady Commodores from Lafayette, again batting first. Maddie Holcomb started off strong with a single down third base line, and Kilynn Carlisle brought her home with a double to left center. Preslee was able to make a complete round, leaving the score at 2-0 headed into the bottom of the first. Strong pitching from Anniston Wiggins led to two strikeouts in the bottom of the first, leaving the Lady Commodores with little to work with and only managing one run.
The Lady Cougars hit their best stride of the night during the top of the second, when Caylee Phillips nailed a double to center, and Haylee Phillips added a single. Brooke McCord took a walk, and singles from Hannah Cox and Maddie Holcomb brought home Caylee and Haylee to put the Lady Cougars up 4-1.
The Lady Commodores took advantage of the tiring Lady Cougars to tie the score up 4-4 headed into the third, but in the top of the third, Kilynn Carlisle was able to earn a walk and proceed to steal her next three bases to put her team back on top 5-4. Time ran out as the Lady Commodores started to bat, leaving the Lady Cougars with a 5-4 victory.