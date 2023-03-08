NETTLETON- A huge final inning propelled the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars to a 14-5 road win over Nettleton last Monday.
South went up 1-0 in the top 1st when Preslee Austin lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Kilynn Carlisle, who had walked. Nettleton tied it up in the following inning on a bloop RBI hit from Zyah Gunter, but the Lady Cougars gradually took control of the contest.
Carlisle smashed a solo home run over the center field wall in the 3rd inning to give South the lead. Arlee McClellan was stranded after a two-out double in the 4th, but the Lady Cougars came back to tack onto the lead in the 5th. They took advantage of a Nettleton error when Maddie Holcomb smacked an RBI double off the left field wall. Holcomb stole third base and scored when the throw sailed into left field, and Carlisle then belted her second homer of the game to make it 5-1.
However, the Lady Tigers rallied to get back in it in the 6th. Gunter led off with a single and scored on an error, and Caroline Riley and Bailey Payne each had RBI hits. Payne tied it 5-5 when she slid under a tag at home after a ground ball from Savannah Harlow.
South, however, regrouped quickly and exploded for nine runs in the top of the 7th. Holcomb had another RBI hit, and Austin drove in a run with an infield single. With the bases loaded and two out, Arlee McClellan hit a ground ball that was thrown away after a rushed throw to first by the pitcher, allowing three runs to come home. Elise LeMaire proceeded to bring home McClellan with a base hit, and, after a walk to Carlee Dunlap, Anniston Wiggins drilled a 3-run home run to put the Lady Cougars up 14-5. Dunlap, who went the entire game in the pitching circle, quickly closed out the victory in the bottom half of the frame.
“I thought we played really well on defense until the 6th inning,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said. “We made a couple of crucial mistakes and they had a couple of hits too to tie the game. I was proud that instead of folding up we came back in the next half-inning and hit the ball hard and scored some runs. That showed some signs of maturity. Nettleton is always a tough team, so we are happy to be able to come here and get a win.
“Carlee Dunlap pitched well like she has done all season. She is throwing strikes, changing speeds and giving us a chance to win if play good defense behind her.”
Carlisle, Holcomb, LeMaire and Wiggins all had multi-hit games for the Lady Cougars.
