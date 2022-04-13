The Lady Vikings hosted the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars on Thursday night for their senior night game honoring senior Lady Vikings Kathryn Smith, Brooke McBrayer, Abby Waldron, and Madelien Woodson. The Viking and Cougar families came together to rally their support behind senior Abby Waldron and her family as her dad Clifton, who is battling lung cancer, threw the first pitch to kick off the game.
The Lady Cougars faced off hitting against Kat Smith, with Rebekah Pilcher knocking one out of the park on the second at bat of the night, putting the Lady Cougars with an early 0-1 lead. The score remained unchanged until the top of the third, when Lady Cougar Madison Holcomb sent one sailing to left field for a double, eventually making her way home after a hit from Sydney Brazil. The Lady Vikings were able to make a move in the bottom of the fourth, tying the score at 2-2, after a single from Brooke McBrayer brought Emma Burk home. The Lady Cougars were not going down without a fight, immediately re-extending their lead in the top of the fifth. Holcomb kept her eye on the ball taking a walk to start the inning, followed by a bunt and single for Pilcher. Brazil was back up next, returning her hit straight to Smith, and an error at first allowed Holcomb and Annabelle Matthews to make it home putting the Lady Cougars up 2-4. The Lady Vikings kicked it into high gear in the bottom of the fifth, with Lexi Walker getting things started with a double to center. Lacie Simmons kept the momentum rolling, returning her hit to the pitcher for a single before #1 Burk sent one sailing to center left to earn herself a double and bring home both teammates to re-tie the score at 4-4. Emma Burk made her way the rest of the way around after a strong hit from #15 McBrayer to put the Lady Vikings in their first lead of the night 5-4. The Lady Cougars put up an additional four runs in the top of the fifth with scores from Abby Carlisle, and Holcomb, leaving the Lady Cougars with a 5-8 lead through the sixth and into the bottom of the seventh. McBrayer was up for the Lady Vikings when she slammed a triple to right field bringing home Burk to put the Lady Vikings within one run. A single from Smith brought McBrayer home to tie the score at 8-8. The Lady Cougars managed to shut down the Lady Vikings leading to an extra inning of play. #21 Holcomb started off at second for the Lady Cougars, leaving the bases loaded after a single from Pilcher and a walk for Brazil. Hailey Rackley showed out with a hard double to right bringing home her remaining two teammates, propelling the Lady Cougars’ lead to 8-11 before the Lady Vikings took their final at bat. The Lady Vikings had Kameron Thomas on second to start, who was able to advance courtesy of her teammate Simmons and a little luck to make it safely home. Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, they were not able to replicate the seventh, leaving the Lady Cougars on top with a 9-11 victory.