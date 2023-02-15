South girls division champs

The South Pontotoc girls won the Division 2-4A Tournament on Feb. 10 with a 39-37 win over Pontotoc. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Fans at the 2-4A Division Finals on Feb. 10 got their money’s worth in the first of two, barn-burner games, as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars narrowly defeated the Pontotoc Lady Warriors to win the trophy, 39-37.

