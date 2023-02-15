Fans at the 2-4A Division Finals on Feb. 10 got their money’s worth in the first of two, barn-burner games, as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars narrowly defeated the Pontotoc Lady Warriors to win the trophy, 39-37.
South spread the scoring around, as no player cracked double digits in the win. Channing Lane scored 18 for Pontotoc in the loss.
Maggie Gaspard (8 pts) got South on the board first, then Anna Brooke Sullivan and Preslee Austin hooked up for a pair of scores. Pontotoc’s Jazmine Cuellar gave a nice assist to Lane for a score, but South’s Morgan Harrsion got an offensive putback, and South led 19-8 at the end of the opening frame.
In the second, South’s Dasia Ivy got it inside to Austin for a bucket, then Austin made an assist to Harrison in the paint. Alayna Ball grabbed a steal and scored on a breakaway for the Lady Warriors. Then, Jakila Feagin nailed a corner three. South led 29-18 headed into halftime.
In the third quarter, Ella Hill hit a jumper just inside the free-throw line for the Lady Warriors. Cuellar kicked out to Channing Lane for a 3-pointer, and Pontotoc cut South’s lead to 34-28 headed into the final frame.
Lane hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night, and Alayna Ball (7 pts) took a good charge in the lane. South pulled down a pair of offensive rebounds down the stretch that, along with free-throws from Gaspard and Sullian, secured the win.
Afterwards, South Pontotoc's coach, Bill Russell, said he was pleased with the team's effort.
"We came out at the beginning of the game really focused, and not caught in the moment," said Russell. "We did a good job of executing what we wanted to do, and we kind of put them back on their heels a little bit. I knew they were going to make a run at us, and we handled it really well. We faced some adversity late, but we were able to hang on and finish it until the end."
The Lady Cougars defeated Leake Central 49-43 in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Feb. 13. They will host Clarksdale at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in round two.
The Lady Warriors defeated Kosciusko 56-39 in round one, and will play at Gentry on Friday, Feb. 17.