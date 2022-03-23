The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars found their hitting stroke and surged ahead in the middle innings to double the visiting Lady Tigers from Ripley on March 17, 12-6.
Junior Carlee Dunlap turned in another solid pitching performance, and senior Rebekah Pilcher was 4-4 at the plate, to lead the Lady Cats to the win.
Dunlap pitched around a first inning single with help from Kilynn Carlisle at short-stop.
The Lady Cougars played old-fashioned, station-to-station softball in the bottom of the frame, manufacturing runs, with Madi Holcomb and Pilcher leading off with singles off Ripley starter Allyson Christmas. Dunlap moved Holcomb to third with a roll-out to first. A single to right from senior Sydney Brazil scored two for an early South lead.
Preslee Austin doubled down the left-field line, but a comebacker to the circle and a strikeout got Ripley out of the inning.
A one-out single got Ripley in business in the top of the second. An error allowed the runner to take third, then a double to left scored two runs to tie the game. Another error gave Ripley a 3-2 lead. Hailey Rackley ran under a popup to shallow left to help Dunlap contain the damage.
Jacee McClellan blasted a no-doubt homer to left-center in the bottom of the second, again tying the game. Pilcher barrelled-up a crisp single to left, followed by a single from Dunlap, but South was unable to add another run.
Carlisle made good on two chances at short-stop in the top of the third, showing off her range and arm to keep the Lady Tigers off the base pads.
The Lady Cats picked up the pace in the bottom of the third, with Austin leading off with a single, followed by a walk to Rackley. Kilynn Carlisle laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners at first and second with one out. A bases-clearing triple from McClellan put South on top to stay, at 5-3.
Dunlap cruised through the top of the fourth, notching a strikeout.
Pilcher’s leadoff single in the bottom of the frame led to the sixth Lady Cougar run.
In the bottom of the fifth, McClellan nailed another hot shot, curving just inside the third-base bag, and rolling all the way to the fence, plating Carlisle for a 7-3 lead.
Senior Maggie Ross laid down a sacrifice bunt to score McClellan for an 8-3 Lady Cougar lead.
A pair of doubles from Ripley in the bottom of the sixth, including one from Janna Johnson, cut the Lady Cougar lead to 8-4.
Seniors Sydney Brazil and Rackley each singled in the bottom of the sixth, and Ripley issued an intentional walk to the hot hitting McClellan to load the bases with one out. An error scored pinch-runner Annabelle Matthews, then another error scored two more runs for South.
A single to right-center by Allyson Christmas led to Ripley adding two runs in the top of the seventh, before Lady Cougar catcher Rebekah Pilcher snapped a throw to first-base and picked-off a runner to end the game.