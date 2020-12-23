SPRINGVILLE - Sydney Brazil poured in a team-high 21 points as the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (11-1) outlasted a game squad from Walnut, picking up a 46-40 home win last Thursday.
Rebekah Pilcher sank a pair of free-throws midway through the second period, part of her 12-point performance. Walnut’s Madison Weeks hit a basket and converted a plus-one to give the Lady Wildcats 16 with just under four minutes to play before halftime. Walnut pulled even, led by six first-half points from Ragan Kennedy, and the two teams went into the intermission knotted at 22. Sixteen of South's points were from Brazil, who made four 3-pointers in the half.
Laila Houpt made good on a pair of free throws to open the Lady Cougars’ scoring in the third period. Brazil made a strong move, crossing left-to-right and nailing a jumper, then followed with a 3-pointer. A nifty baseline jumper from Pilcher gave South a 37-30 lead heading into the final frame.
Pilcher nailed a pull-up jumper to start the fourth period, as the Lady Cougars extended their lead to 10. Weeks answered with a nice jumper in the lane for Walnut, followed by a 3-pointer from Madison Weeks, to bring the Lady Wildcats to within five at 40-35. A 3-pointer from Madi Kate Vuncannon cut South’s lead to 41-40, as the Lady Wildcats had reeled off a 10-1 run.
The Lady Cougars showed discipline and patience in the closing minute. Pilcher controlled the tempo, holding the ball then working inside to draw a foul. She nailed a pair of free throws to give South a 43-40 lead with 38 seconds remaining. Brianna Jamison gathered a loose ball and passed up a shot, instead launching a pass across court to Brazil so that South could run down the clock. Free throws from Pilcher and Maggie Gaspard (2) sealed the win. Pilcher had six of South's 9 fourth-quarter points.
Claire Leak led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points, including eight in the third period.