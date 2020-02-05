SPRINGVILLE– The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (18-8) picked up a key Division 2-4A win against Mooreville last Friday night, defeating the Lady Troopers 37-25 in a hard fought battle at home. Rebekah Pilcher led the game with 12 points, and Anna Catherine Roye scored 10 points for the Lady Cougars.
“I thought the past few games we played well offensively, but tonight our shot selections were not good at all,” said South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “We just kept putting ourselves in a bind offensively and it hurt us.”
Sydney Brazil and Rebekah Pilcher both knocked down 3-pointers, and South led Mooreville 6-4 after the first quarter. Anna Catherine Roye hit four free throws early on, and Pilcher flushed a layup to give South a 12-4 lead in the second quarter. Maggie Gaspard hit a 3-pointer, and Maisy Canerdy scored in the paint to give South a 17-10 lead at the half.
Anna Catherine Roye knocked down a jumper and Rebekah Pilcher hit another 3-pointer, as South led Mooreville 22-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cougars put together their best offensive quarter in the fourth, as they scored 15 points. Pilcher, Roye and Brianna Jamison each scored four points apiece to finish off the Lady Troopers.
With the win the Lady Cougars improved to 6-3 in Division 2-4A.
“The main thing is we picked up a division win which guaranteed us the two or three seed in the division tournament,” said coach Russell. “Our main goal is to win division games and get a good seed, and we are fortunate enough to do that.”
In other action last week the Lady Cougars routed Caledonia 72-24 on Tuesday.