SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars picked up the first varsity win of their inaugural volleyball season last Thursday, as they won 3-0 in straight sets over Shannon at home.
It was also their division opener and gave the Lady Cougars a 1-0 start in Division 2-4A.
The Lady Red Raiders held a 7-4 lead early in the first set, but the Lady Cougars rallied to tie it at 9-9 behind kills from Ryleigh Kate McVay, Madison Bagwell and Hailey Rackley. Shannon notched the next two points, but South got a kill and an ace from Bagwell to tie it at 11.
Shannon reclaimed the lead and stayed ahead, ultimately going up 20-17. After South won the ensuing point, McVay recorded two consecutive aces to nod things up 20-20. McVay's strong, line drive serves proved too much for Shannon, as the Lady Cougars scored the next five points to take the set 25-20, part of seven straight points overall with McVay on serve. Most of them Shannon was not able to return.
South's momentum continued into the second set. They led throughout the early going and went up by as many as 5 when they extended their advantage to 12-7. However, a 5-0 run from Shannon tied it 12-12.
The Lady Cougars held a slim 14-13 edge when Shannon was not able to get a serve over, making it 15-13. South then went on a run behind another string of strong serving. The Lady Cougars scored the next five points behind the serving of Bagwell, including two aces. That opened up a 20-13 lead and put South in control for good. Gabbie Ritchie finished off a 25-15 win with an ace.
The Lady Cougars then closed out the match with authority, dominating the third and final set 25-7. The set included a 6-0 run with McVay on serve, as well as good serving from Bagwell and Kealey Ward and a key kill from Rackley. Maggie Caldwell served out the set with four straight points.
South hosts division foe Caledonia on Thursday.