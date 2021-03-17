Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.