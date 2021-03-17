SPRINGVILLE– The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars demolished the Ethel Lady Tigers 17-0 in 3 innings last Friday. Allyson Harrison picked up the win for South Pontotoc, striking out 8 of the 9 batters she faced without allowing a base runner.
“Allyson is one of the hardest working players around; she stays late and is always giving 100%, and I thought we made good contact and picked our spots well tonight,” said South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson. “I think we are playing pretty well right now, but we do have some improving to do with district play starting next week so we need to be playing our best then.”
Harrison struck out the side in the top of the first inning. Ethel walked 10 batters, hit 2 batters and allowed 6 hits in the bottom of the first inning. Sydney Brazil drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Ethel walked in three runs before Rebekah Pilcher drove in two more with a single to make it 7-0. Allyson Harrison drove in a run to make it 8-0. Brazil added another RBI with a fielder’s choice, and Maddie Holcomb drove in a run to make it 10-0. Arlee McClellan and Abby Carlisle also drove in runs in the inning to give the Lady Cougars a 16-0 advantage.
Harrison struck out two in the top of the second and added a run in the bottom of the inning. She struck out the side in the top of the third to seal the victory.