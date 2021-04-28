SPRINGVILLE - Lady Cougar ace Allyson Harrison continued her dominance in the circle on Apr. 20 as South Pontotoc shutout the visiting Lady Rams from Vardaman, 4-0.
Harrison faced the minimum through the first three innings, fanning seven of the nine hitters who came to the plate. She struck out 11 in the game and allowed only three hits.
The Lady Cougars broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third as Arlee McClellan was hit by a apitch from Lady Ram starter Amry Logan then advanced on a single by Rebekah Pilcher. Harrison bunted the runners over to second and third with a sacrifice then Sydney Brazil rolled into an infield sacrifice to plate McClellan for the game's first run. Maddie Holcomb followed with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead heading into the top of the fourth.
Vardaman's Kiersten Perkins reached on a Lady Cougar error to leadoff the fourth, but Harrison came back strong with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the frame unscathed.
Kendrailia Nash singled to center for the Lady Rams in the top of the fifth but Harrison again avoided trouble by getting a strikeout and a pair of ground-outs.
McClellan again got the Lady Cats on the path to scoring by drawing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth. Another single by Pilcher moved McClellan up, and she stole home on a wild pitch. The Lady Cougars led 4-0 after five innings.
Catcher Kilynn Carlisle cut down a Vardaman baserunner at third for the second out of the sixth inning.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play at Kosciusko in the second round of the MHSAA 2-4A playoffs on Monday and at home on Tuesday, after earning a bye in the first round for winning their division.