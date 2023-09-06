South Pontotoc's Bailey Whitlock skies for a spike in warmups before a loss to Caledonia on Aug. 29. The Lady Cougars were 4-7 as of this article, and were set to start division play hosting New Albany on Sept. 5. They'll also host the Pontotoc County Tournament this weekend, which they had to postpone earlier due to problmes with the gym. Their next division game will be at Byhalia on Sept. 12.
Pontotoc Lady Warriors Sara Gonzalez (black jersey) and Ava Robbins "chest-bump" before a game earlier this season. The Lady Warriors, having moved up this year to Division 1-5A, as of this article, were 8-9 overall. They lost one division game to Lafayette on Aug. 29, were set to host division opponent New Hope last night, preparing for a division matchup hosting Corinth tomorrow, and getting ready for the Pontotoc County Tournament to be held at South Pontotoc this weekend.
Photo by Galen Holley
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars have had an up-and-down season to this point. They looked strong out of the gate in early August, taking a pair of tournament wins over pretty good teams, in Corinth and Tishomingo County.
However, South then lost their first six regular season games, getting blanked until picking up two more tournament wins, over Pine Grove and Hatley, on Aug. 26. They lost 3-1 to a strong Caledonia team on Aug. 29.
Last night the Lady Cougars opened their run of all-important division play by hosting New Albany. (Due to problems with their gym, they were forced to postpone the Pontotoc County Tournament, which they were set to host back on Aug. 19. That will be played this weekend, and will also feature Pontotoc (City) as well as North Pontotoc.)
Pontotoc Lady Warriors
The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (8-9) having moved up to Division 1-5A, have had a mixed season as well. Pontotoc was the first of our three teams to hit the court this season. They beat Amory in a scrimmage 3-1 on July 31. They then beat TCPS and lost to Mantachie.
The Lady Warriors started their regular season with a 3-0 loss at New Albany. Their next noteworthy game was a 2-1 loss to Caledonia on Aug. 14. They lost again to Caledonia at a tourney in Oxford.
The Lady Warriors tore off three win in four games, starting with a win over Starkville on Aug. 21, over Itawamba AHS on Aug. 22, over South Panola on Aug. 24, before losing to Tupelo on Aug. 26.
Pontotoc lost their first division game to Lafayette on Aug. 29.
The Lady Warriors were set to host New Site last night in a division matchup, and they’ll play in the Pontotoc County Tournament, at South, this weekend. Their next division matchup will be at West Point on Sept. 12.
