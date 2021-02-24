ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings (21-5) booked their ticket to the second round of the 4A playoffs Monday night when they defeated the Northeast Lauderdale Lady Trojans 49-48.
Shemiah Hadley led the Lady Vikings with a game-high 24 points. The senior knocked down two free throws with seconds left to give North the lead and the win.
“Macey (Thomas) is a gamer and Shemiah is a big time player, and they both made big time plays tonight,” said North Pontotoc coach Matt Waldrop. “I’m proud of the girls. We battled all night and beat a long and athletic team."
Hadley and Anna Brooke Sullivan opened the game with a layup and 3-pointer to give North a 5-0 lead. Hadley knocked down a free throw and a layup a few minutes later to make it 10-9. The Lady Vikings found their stroke from behind the arc in the second quarter. Gracie Corley knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 15-13. Hadley added another, and Maddie Guerin hit two of them to give North a 26-16 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Trojans tied the game in the third quarter after an 11-0 run, but a layup by Hadley and a jumper by Sullivan gave North a 35-31 lead. Northeast Lauderdale tied the game again before Hadley hit a layup to make it 37-35.
The Lady Trojans took their first lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter, pulling ahead 42-37 after a 7-0 run. Hadley sank four free throws a few moments later to cut it to 42-41. Macey Thomas hit two 3-pointers to tie the game with less than two minutes left, and Hadley hit both her free throws to seal the victory with only 7 seconds left to play.
Guerin finished with 10 points, Sullivan scored 5 points, and Gracie Corley added 4 points for the Lady Vikings. The Lady Vikings will travel to Ponototoc Wednesday night for a 6:00 p.m. matchup.