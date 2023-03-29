Kilynn Carlisle

South Pontotoc's Kilynn Carlisle makes a tag on North Pontotoc's Kendall Villareal at home plate in the Lady Vikings' 4-2 win in Springville on March 21. The Lady Cougars won in Ecru on March 23, 3-1. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings and the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars split their series, with North stealing a win in Springville on March 21, 4-2, and South returning the favor in Ecru on March March 23, 3-1. 

