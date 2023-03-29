The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings and the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars split their series, with North stealing a win in Springville on March 21, 4-2, and South returning the favor in Ecru on March March 23, 3-1.
In Springville it was a lockdown pitcher’s duel throughout, and it went to extra innings, but errors late in the game made the difference as the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings defeated their county and division rivals, the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars, 4-2.
North’s Ella Lilly and South’s Carlee Dunlap matched up in the circle, and they kept runners off the bases.
Dunlap fanned six and gave up only one walk. North got six hits off her. The score was tied at 1 at the end of regulation. According to MHSAA rules, North started the top of the eighth with a runner on second base; that to expedite play.
A one-out single to right by Anabelle Berryhill set the stage for the miscue that made the difference.. Lexie Walker put the ball in play, and a throwing error was the coup de grace .
Both teams played well enough to win.
Picking up in the first, Anabelle Berryhill nailed a triple to right but Dunlap pitched around it to get out of the inning.
Ella Lilly had a short, eight-pitch inning in the bottom of the first, thanks to a pair of putouts by Emma Burk at third base.
North’s Lexie Walker added a defensive gem in the bottom of the second, picking off a runner at third base.
South’s second baseman Jacee McClellan cut down a North Pontotoc base runner attempting to take home, firing on a short hop to catcher Kilyn Carlisle, who applied the tag.
North Pontotoc right fielder Jada Davis made a great diving catch in the bottom of the fourth, tracking to her left to snag one along the chalk.
South catcher Kilyn Carlisle turned in another defensive gem in the top of the sixth, gunning down a runner attempting to steal second.
South’s Carlisle nailed a one-out double into the right-center gap that set up a South score in the sixth.
South’s coach, Adam Patterson, was disappointed but gracious. “They made plays late when they needed to,” said Patterson.
Last Thursdasy the tables were turned,
They split the series, North and South softball. Turnabout is fair play. Madi Holcomb had 3 htis and Carlee Dunlap got the win in the circle with 9 strikeouts.
Coach Adam Patterson was pleased with the play of his 12-4 (2-1) Lady Cougars.
"I thought the two teams were evenly matched," said Patterson, whose girls finish a two-game series at Ripley on Thrusday night. They'll be looking down the road to Houston, Pontotoc, and New Albany for division games. The Lady Cougars were poised at second place in 2-4A as of this article. "We keep getting better defensively and we're playing hard.
The Lady Vikings were in fourth place as of this article, at 10-4, (1-1), and Pontotoc Lady Warriors in fifth place at 5-7, (1-2).
