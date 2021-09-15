Ecru – North Pontotoc defeated Corinth 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-23) last week. The Lady Vikings are now 6-3, (2-0) and winners of four straight matches.
“We were really impressed with them being down and pulling themselves together to come back in win,” said North coach Amanda Puckett, “it was amazing.”
North took the first set 26-24 coming back to win after being down by nine points. The Lady Vikings started and finished strong in the second set. Kam Thomas delivered an ace to make it 15-8 early on. Bella Hayes followed her with an ace a few minutes later to make it 18-9. Madison Coltharp delivered one as well to make it 19-12. Thomas picked up a kill that began a 6-0 run to close out the second set.
The third set saw 17 lead changes as Corinth would not go down without a fight. Hayes and Thomas both picked up an ace early on to help keep the score tied at 6-6. Thomas gave North an 11-10 lead with a kill moments later. Gracie Corley picked up two kills to give North an 18-17 lead but Corinth responded with a 6-0 run to take back the lead. Jesse Leigh Corley had back-to-back aces to cut the score to within a point then North rolled off four straight points to comeback and secure the win.
“I thought Maddie Coltharp played really well for us tonight,” said North coach Amanda Little, we were really proud of her and really everyone with how they played tonight.”
North defeats South in five sets
Two households, both alike in dignity, in fair Springville they laid their scene--but unforced errors were a plague on both their houses, as North outlasted South in a war of attrition for a five set win at home on Saturday.
The Lady Cats growled early, taking set one 26-24.
Morgan Gunter set Hailey Rackley for a killing-them-softly, top-spin lob for a winner. Gunter added an ace and South jumped out to a 10-6 lead. An ace From Leanna Reeves gave the Lady Cougars 14.
North's versitile Gracie Corley thumped a kill from the left-side hitter position and served an ace to keep the Lady Vikings close, at 10.
A pair of strong points from North's Kam Thomas, including her signature, running, jump serve, kept the Lady Vikings in the fight.
South's Gunter set Rackley for another spike from the left edge, then Rackley skied for another kill that found open hardwood deep in the middle of the Lady Viking defense. Gunter, who turned in a noteworthy performance, then set Ryleigh Kate McVay for a kill shot, and Avery Hendon made a nifty save that led to South taking the set 26-24.
Bella Gates served strong to open the Lady Vikings in set two. Rackley and McVay answered wtih good play to push the Lady Cats ahead 5-4, but North's Annasia Berry found her killing stroke, and carried it through the rest of the match.
McVay used her height and strength to hold down the middle for South. Kealey Ward found a soft spot along the left edge of the Lady Vikings' defense for a point. A North Pontotoc error led to South tying the set at 17. After a long rally, Corley bumped to Madison Coltharp, who set Berry, and the middle blocker rejected repeated Lady Cougar attempts before scoring a shot and ending a long rally.
Kealy Ward helped seal the set two win for the Lady Cats with a soft lob. South won 25-21.
Then, light broke through yonder window for North.
Berry surged in the third set, establishing a bit of dominance and feeding off nice sets from Corley and kin. Karson Mitchell added a kill, and an ace from Thomas put North in front to stay, at 11-10. Bella Gates thumped a fierce ace, and Thomas set Berry for a thunder stroke that put the Lady Vikings ahead 21-16. An ace from Corley finished the set, 25-16.
Berry threw down the final kill shot to give North the 15-7 set win and decisive match win in set five.
The two teams acquitted themselves well.
Afterwards, Lady Viking Coach Amanda Little was proud of her team.
"It took our girls a couple of games to setle into how they usually play," said Little, who shares the clipbaord with Coach Amanda Puckett. "This is such a big rivalry, and the Lady Cougars played strong, so we had to step it up. Karson Mitchell came in with a good swing percentage. Annasia Berry stepped into her game at middle blocker. Maddie Coltharp is a serving machine with some great swings up front. As anticipated, Jessi Leigh, Gracie (Corley), Kam (Thomas), Bella (Hayes), and Bella (Gates) fell right into the consistency and play-making we've come to expect. It was a great win against a great team."