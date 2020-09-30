ECRU– The Lady Vikings dropped a division match 3-2 against the Ripley Lady Tigers last week. All five sets were closely contested and competitive until the end with the Lady Tigers winning the first two sets, the Lady Vikings winning the next two and Ripley winning the fifth and final set.
“I wish we would have handled those short tips a little differently tonight,” said North coach Amanda Puckett. “We have come a long way this season and played well, but the hole in the middle was just too big for us to overcome.”
Ripley won the first set 25 to 16 and the second set 25-23 after being down late, taking the last 5 points to win. The Lady Vikings took an early 10-5 lead in the third set behind two kills by Allie Leath. North Pontotoc then built a 16-8 lead. The Lady Tigers battled back and cut the lead to 19-15, but the Lady Vikings were able to get kills from Kam Thomas and Leath to win the set 25-18.
Leath continued playing well in the fourth set for the Lady Vikings. The set was evenly matched and tied at 9-9 before Ripley took a 12-9 lead. That is when the Lady Vikings went on an 8-0 run behind three aces by Leath. North built a 24-15 lead before Leath knocked down a kill to take the set 25-16 and force a fifth set.
“Allie has come a long way and gotten better each week,” said coach Puckett. “She kept us in it and gave us a chance to win.”
The fifth set was closely contested as well, and with the set tied at 9-9 Kam Thomas gave North the lead with an ace to make it 10-9. The Lady Tigers kept answering point for point. North took a 14-12 edge and was poised to win the match, but Ripley scored the final 4 points to win 16-14.
“I’m proud of the girls tonight because they never quit,” said coach Puckett. “We have been improving in a lot of ways this year, and one of them is not laying down when we get behind and I was happy to see that.”