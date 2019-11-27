WHEELER– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings went on the road last Tuesday and defeated Wheeler 48-43. Shemiah Hadley led North in scoring with a game-high 17 points. Macey Thomas scored 15 points, all from behind the 3-point arc, and Maddie Guerin finished with 8 points for the Lady Vikings.
“I thought we did a good job in the half court and defending their offense well in the second half,” said North head coach Matt Waldrop. “We communicated better and talked through screens and moved the ball well enough on offense to win.”
Maddie Guerin hit a layup and drained a three to help the Lady Vikings open the game on a 7-0 run. Wheeler scored three points to cut into North’s lead, but the Lady Vikings went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead and were up 19-6 at the end of the first quarter. Wheeler clawed back into the game in the second quarter. Macey Thomas added two threes and Shemiah Hadley had a layup in the quarter, and the Lady Vikings led 27-15 at halftime.
Thomas hit another 3-pointer, and Belle Ross converted a steal into a layup to extend the Lady Vikings' lead to 32-15. Wheeler answered and went on a 10-0 run to get to within seven points of the lead, but Hadley closed out the third quarter strong with five points and a steal to put North ahead 37-27 heading into the fourth quarter. Thomas hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game to open up the fourth. Wheeler would go on to outscore the Lady Vikings in the final minutes, but Shemiah Hadley scored eight points down the stretch and North held on to win.
“We have to be better at playing our roles and accept them,” said coach Waldrop. “I articulated that after the game, because not everyone gets to touch the ball and go score all the time. Eventually everyone well get an opportunity, but we are still trying to figure that out.”
North started the season 6-0 with the win.