The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings opened the 2-4A Division Tournament with a solid win over New Albany on Feb 7, 57-38.
Kiara Shelly poured in an impressive game high 23 points, along with 12 from Gracie Corley, and 11 from Envi Judon in the win.
Shelly wasted no time getting in the scoring column, racking up the first four points for the Lady Vikings. Emma Burk gathered a loose ball and pulled up for a 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws from Corley gave North a 9-0 lead.
Hannah Finley got the Lady Bulldogs on the board with a bucket in the paint. She led New Albany with 17 points.
North’s Envi Judon pulled down a rebound and got it ahead to Burk for a 3-pointer, then Burk returned the favor, snapping a pass inside to Judon for a score.
Finley added a 3-pointer and Lynleigh Tatum made good on a pair of free throws for New Albany, but North led comfortably 19-9 at the end of the first quarter.
To start the second quarter Judon scored spun in the lane for a nifty plus-one off a nice feed from Lana McCord. The Lady Vikings played tough perimeter defense, then employed a full court press that kept New Albany off balance. A runner in the lane from Amiya Terry (10 pts.) cut North’s lead to 28-21 headed into halftime.
New Albany went to a full court press early in the third quarter, but Gracie Corley managed to beat it, going coast-to-coast for a layup and a 32-23 lead. Bella Hayes scored on a fastbreak, then Shelly blocked a Lady Bulldog shot and got the ball back for a score.
The Lady Vikings pressed again, disrupting New Albany’s offense. Burk kicked out to Corley for a 3 pointer. Meekness Harvey drove and dished to Judon and the Lady Vikings carried a 44-27 lead into the final frame.
Burk picked up another assist in the fourth, dishing inside to Shelly. The trio of McCord to Corley tho Shelly hooked up for a score. Shelly ran down a court-long pass, then wheeled for a score. Hayes gave an assist inside to McCord, and the Lady Vikings cruised to the finish.