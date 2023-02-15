Meekness Harvey

North Pontotoc's Meekness Harvey plays tight defense in the Lady Vikings' win over New Albany in the 2-4A Division Tournament on Feb. 7. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings opened the 2-4A Division Tournament with a solid win over New Albany on Feb 7, 57-38.

galen.holley@djournal.com

