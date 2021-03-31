CORINTH- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings made an impressive rally from a late deficit in their Division 1-4A matchup against Corinth on Friday. The Lady Warriors, however, ultimately prevailed in nine innings behind clutch play of their own, including two late home runs from Carys Goodwin.
North put a pair of runners on base in the top of the first inning when Brooke McBrayer singled and Anna Grace Coomer was hit by a pitch, but they were unable to score. Corinth then took the early lead in the top bottom half of the frame. They started with three consecutive singles, the third an RBI single from Goodwin. Lainey Briggs had another RBI base hit, and an error allowed two more runs to score, making it 4-0.
North avoided a bigger deficit by stranding the bases loaded, and starting pitcher Tiffany Bishop held the Lady Warriors scoreless for the next four innings. The Lady Viking offense, however, could not get anything going. They only recorded one hit the next four innings, and Goodwin, who was in the circle, retired twelve straight batters from the third through the sixth.
Abby Waldron started the seventh inning by lining a pitch to right field, ending up at third after an error by the outfielder. Lexie Walker then singled to drive home North's first run of the contest. Katherine Smith reached on a fielder's choice ground ball, Haisley Coker was hit a by a pitch, and Lacey Simmons walked to load the bases.
Callie Pounders relieved Goodwin in the circle, and the Lady Vikings took advantage. Tiffany Bishop made it 4-3 with a two-run single that brought home Smith and Coker, and McBrayer followed with a game-tying RBI hit to plate Simmons. Tiffany Bishop later scored on a passed ball to give North a 5-4 lead.
Corinth tied things up in the bottom of the seventh when Goodwin launched a one-out solo home run to centerfield. Waldron then made a nice over-the-shoulder running catch in left field, and a dropped pop out ultimately proved harmless, as the game went into extra innings knotted a 5-all.
The teams each pushed across a run in the eighth. Per MHSAA rules, Waldron was placed at second base to start the inning for North. Walker sacrifice bunted to move her to third, and Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Waldron home for a 6-5 lead. Corinth would tie it at 6-6 when Michayla Lancaster was placed on second and scored on a single by Pounders.
In the top of the ninth Coker was placed on second. After a sacrifice from Simmons to get her to third, Coker scored on a double by Tiffany Bishop to put the Lady Vikings up 7-6. In the bottom of the ninth, however, Corinth prevailed. Anna Hudson was placed on second, and Goodwin launched a 2-run homer over the centerfield wall for the walk-off win.