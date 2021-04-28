ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings went the entire regular season without hitting a home run. Down one game in the series and facing elimination, North Pontotoc hit three home runs, including two in the final inning, but fell short in a 7-6 defeat to Choctaw Central in the first round of the class 4A playoffs on Friday.
Tiffany Bishop, Brooke McBrayer, Abby Waldron all hit home runs for the Lady Vikings.
“It’s hard to swallow any loss, but when your girls hit that ball and play like we did tonight in the playoffs it makes it really hard,” said coach Cee Cee Cavenaugh. “We haven’t hit one out all year, and to hit three in one game and keep fighting, as their coach I’m proud of them. I'm especially our seniors, because we had some ups and downs this season but they played their best at the right time and they were one of the most funs groups I have ever coached.”
Choctaw Central took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Tayler Bishop drove in Tiffany Bishop to make it 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Choctaw Central added three more runs in the third inning to make it 5-1. The Lady Warriors scored a run in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1. Katherine Smith drove in Anna Grace Coomer on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Brooke McBrayer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it 6-3, and Abby Waldron smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Lady Warrior lead to 6-4.
Choctaw Central scored what would be a huge run in the sixth inning after a passed ball put runners in scoring position and a ground out brought the run home. North would not go down easy as Tiffany Bishop and McBrayer hit back-to-back home runs to open the inning to cut the deficit to 7-6. Waldron then hit a single, but North ultimate could not capitalize.