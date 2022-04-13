ECRU- Houston edged past North Pontotoc 4-0 on the road on March 29 in a matchup that featured good pitching and defense on both sides.
The Lady Hilltoppers’ Makinzi Moore led off the top of the 3rd with a single. After two straight outs, Blakely Gill drove a two-run homer over the left field wall.
North Pontotoc catcher Lexie Walker doubled to the right field wall to open the bottom of the frame. Kam Thomas drew a walk with two down to keep the inning alive, but the Lady Vikings ultimately came up empty. Houston got runners to second and third in the 4th, but Lady Viking pitcher Kathryn Smith got Moore to line out to Thomas at shortstop to end the threat.
Madi Coltharp walked and Lacie Simmons reached on an error in the bottom of the 4th, but the Lady Vikings stranded two for the second straight inning. Smith continued to keep it close, inducing an inning-ending groundout from the Lady Toppers’ Jenna Smith with two runners on in the 5th. After walking, North’s Emma Burk got into scoring position with one out in the bottom of the 5th after an errant pick off attempt, but again the Lady Vikings could not come up with a two-out hit.
An error allowed Heather Blakely to reach in the Houston 6th. She advanced to third and looked to have scored on a ground ball from Moore, but it was ruled a dead ball due to initially hitting within the batter’s box. Smith again escaped unscathed by getting Moore to ground out. The Lady Vikings had another scoring chance in the bottom half of the frame. Abby Waldron drove a double into the left field corner with one down. North caught a tough break when line drive from Coltharp was snagged on a great diving catch by Blakely in center field, and the inning ended with Houston still holding a slim 2-0 edge.
The Lady Toppers took advantage of the missed opportunities and added to their lead in the top of the 7th. Chloe Farr led off with a single and later scored on a passed ball after Houston had loaded the bases. Smith drove in Sydney Bean, who tossed a 4-hit shutout in the circle, on a fielder’s choice ground ball to make it 4-0.
“We have struggled to put all three aspects of the game together- pitching, defense and offense- but we are so close,” said North Pontotoc coach Dana Rhea. “We have got to find that consistency. It wouldn’t surprise me for this team to figure it out though. We’ve got some talented kids, and they are really working hard. We’ve just got to come together as a team a little bit better and get going in the same direction.”