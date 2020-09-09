ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings battled in all three sets against Tishomingo County last Thursday and had a chance to win them all, but the Lady Braves closed the door on the Lady Vikings at the end of all three sets to win the match 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-23).
“We just weren’t playing well tonight, and it caused us to spend a lot of time digging ourselves out of a hole,” said North coach Amanda Puckett. “They didn’t quit and that’s something we can always build on.”
The Lady Braves jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first set. Haisley Coker cut into the Lady Braves' lead with an ace to make it 9-4, and Kam Thomas added an ace as well to help the Lady Vikings keep it close at 11-7. Katelyn Horton jump started the Lady Vikings' attack with an ace to make it 13-10, and North went on a small run to get to within one. Anna Brooke Sullivan kept North in the set with back to back kills, and then a few moments later had back to back aces to make it 24-21. The Lady Braves never faltered, however, and took the set.
The Lady Vikings found themselves in another hole early on in the second set, as they were down 12-3. The Lady Vikings chipped away at the lead late in the set when Sullivan killed two balls at the net to make it 20-15 before delivering an ace moments later to make it 22-18. That would be as close as North could get to rallying back, as the Lady Braves held them off again to win the set.
North played their best volleyball of the night in the third set. It went back and forth early on until Sullivan gave the Lady Vikings the lead with ace to make it 9-8. Allie Leath knocked down a kill for North to extend their lead to 11-8 moments later, but Tishomingo County rallied took the lead 15-11. The Lady Vikings then strung together five straight points to lead 16-15 and added a few more to extend their lead to 22-19. The Braves once again closed out the set with a strong performance at the net scoring the final six points of the match to win.
“Anna Brooke Sullivan and Katelyn Horton played well for us tonight; they received it and both played well at the net for us,” said North coach Amanda Little. “Give Tishomingo County a lot of credit; those girls over there are home grown and were swinging away the whole night.”
In other action, the Lady Vikings fell to Corinth 3-0 last Tuesday.