ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings volleyball team played strong at the net, but an experienced, visiting team from Corinth proved too much to overcome on Thursday, as they defeated North in three sets. Corinth currently is an impressive 23-2 on the year, 4-0 in Division 1-4A.
Cadie Beth Gates leaped straight up and stuffed a Corinth strike at the net, helping the Lady Vikings (7-6) cut the deficit to 11-2 in the opening set.
Anna Brooke Sullivan hit a deep shot near the Lady Warriors’ back line to make the score 15-4, Corinth.
Sullivan blocked another Corinth shot at the net. Then Belle Ross set the ball for Gracie Corley to hammer it home, inching the Lady Vikings closer at 19-6.
Corinth’s Katie Nakagawa capped off the first set with one of her many strong winners, and the Lady Warriors rolled in the opening frame 25-6.
Corinth’s Allison Greene pounded a hard-hit shot off the hands of Lady Viking defenders early in the second set, as the Lady Warriors went up 2-0.
Soon afterwards Gates managed to lob a shot into an open space in Corinth’s defense to bring the Lady Vikings to within three points at 5-2.
Gracie Corley placed a nice set for Sullivan, who drove a shot near Corinth’s backline for a point. Belle Ross then added an ace, and Sullivan kept a long volley going, ending in a score for the the Lady Vikings that trimmed Corinth’s lead to 15-7.
Corley and Gates worked tough at the net, enabling Ross to sneak in a winner, and the Lady Vikings pulled closer at 19-10, but the Lady Warriors’ defense stiffened and they took the second set 25-10.
Greene started the Lady Warriors’ third set with an ace, but North’s Haisley Coker answered with a nifty, left-armed hook shot to the back line to get the Lady Vikings on the board.
Riley Mitchell made a dig on a tough shot, followed by a good bump from Corley and a spike from Gates for a nifty three-player collaboration.
Gates followed with an ace, and Karson Mitchell hit a beautiful, top-spin shot that split the Lady Warriors’ defenders, but Corinth eventually took the third set and match by the score of 25-12.