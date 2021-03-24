The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings came from behind with three runs in the sixth inning to pick up a 5-4 victory over Ripley last Tuesday.
North starting pitcher Tiffany Bishop did not allow a hit until the third inning. The Lady Tigers got the leadoff runner on base with an error, and another error allowed the contest's opening run to score. Ripley's Taryn Clark then doubled to center field to bring home Allyson Christmas and make it 2-0.
Another error put the leadoff runner on for Ripley in the top of the fourth, but Bishop retired the next three to strand her at second. Brooke McBrayer started things off with a single in the bottom of the frame, the first hit of the night for the Lady Vikings. Tayler Bishop hit a ground ball that was misplayed, putting two on with no outs. Abby Waldron produced an RBI groundout to get North on the board, and Anna Grace Coomer singled home Bishop to tie things at 2-2.
Ripley retook the lead in the 5th, scoring on an RBI double from Ke Mya McDonald and an error. After stranding a Lady Tiger runner at third in the top of the sixth to keep the deficit at 4-2, two misplayed ground balls to start the bottom half of the inning put the Lady Vikings in business. Waldron smacked a game-tying double that plated McBrayer and Tayler Bishop. Lexie Walker later walked and Katherine Smith singled to load the bases, and Anna Morgan Beckham lifted to sacrifice fly to drive in Waldron to give North a 5-4 lead.
Tiffany Bishop retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to close out the win.