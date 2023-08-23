Acosta, Moore, Simmons

North Pontotoc's Joceyln Acosta makes a set as teammates Lacy Simmons (orange jersey) and Layla Moore get ready in the Lady Vikings' match at Alcorn Central on Aug. 15. 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

GLEN- North Pontotoc played competitive volleyball against a tough Alcorn Central squad last Tuesday, but the Lady Bears (7-1) were able to win key points and come away with a 3-0 win.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you