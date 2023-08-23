GLEN- North Pontotoc played competitive volleyball against a tough Alcorn Central squad last Tuesday, but the Lady Bears (7-1) were able to win key points and come away with a 3-0 win.
The Lady Vikings took an early 2-0 lead after a kill by Maggie McClain. North took the lead twice more in the next few minutes before Alcorn Central went ahead 6-5 on a block at the net by Emma Barnett. The Lady Bears then grabbed all the momentum during a critical stretch in which they won seven out of eight points to go up 13-6. Layla Moore came up with a big kill and a block for North, but the Lady Vikings were only able to get within six the rest of the set. Alcorn Central went up 21-12 after a pair of aces from Carlie Barnes and ultimately took the first set 25-15.
North Pontotoc held a lead throughout the early second set through solid teamwork and big kills from Joselin Acosta and Moore (two). The Lady Vikings were up 11-8 when the momentum started to turn. Alcorn Central went ahead 12-11, their first lead of the set, on an ace by Barnes. They then went on a 9-2 run that extended the lead to 21-13. They would go on to win the set 25-16.
Allie Kirkland gave the Lady Bears a 2-0 lead in the third set with a kill. McClain notched a point for North with a block at the net to tie it at 2. Kirkland continued her strong play with another kill and an ace over the next few minutes, but the Lady Vikings kept pace. Moore then had a pair of aces that put North up 6-5. Later McClain won another battle at the net with a block to tie it up 8-8 for the Lady Vikings.
Alcorn Central would go up by 3, but North answered back. Another block at the net from McClain and two kills from Moore tied up at 13, and Moore slammed home another kill to give North a 14-13 edge. Kirkland continued to come up big for the Lady Bears in the third set, as she came up with a block, kill and ace to help her team to a 17-15 edge. From there the Lady Bears again gradually took control once again, ending the set with a 8-1 run to win 25-16.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&